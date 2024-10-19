Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 4 games, Forsberg has averaged 20:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
  • He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.
  • Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes four shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities).
  • Through four games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
4 Points 0
2 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

