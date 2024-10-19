Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 4 games, Forsberg has averaged 20:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -2.

He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.

Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes four shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of four opportunities).

Through four games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

