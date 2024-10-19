Green Dragons’ offense ‘Sharp’ in district victory over Lynn Camp Published 2:28 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

If the Harlan Green Dragons were trying to think of the perfect 60th birthday present for coach Brian Williams, they found it Friday during a 30-8 win over visiting Lynn Camp.

With star running back/receiver Darius Akal sidelined from an injury last week and two other key players no longer with the team, Williams turned to sophomore Jonah Sharp and an offensive line that had struggled to move the football during the season’s opening month. Sharp rumbled for 301 yards on 32 carries as Harlan controlled the line of scrimmage all night as part of 324-yard night as a team.

“This was awesome. All I asked for was a win tonight. You have to give credit to our offense with coach (Chris) Thompson and all those guys,” Williams said. “We had a good plan. We decided where were going to go downhill on them, and that’s what we did.”