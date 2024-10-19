Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +154, Under: -200)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei has averaged 21:28 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -6.
  • Skjei has picked up a point in one game.
  • Skjei has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes four shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
  • In four games, he has registered a single point.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
  • The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
1 Points 0
1 Goals 0
0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Print Article

SportsPlus