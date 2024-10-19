Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +154, Under: -200)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:28 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -6.

Skjei has picked up a point in one game.

Skjei has zero points on the power play.

He takes four shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

In four games, he has registered a single point.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

