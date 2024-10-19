Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +154, Under: -200)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei has averaged 21:28 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -6.
- Skjei has picked up a point in one game.
- Skjei has zero points on the power play.
- He takes four shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
- In four games, he has registered a single point.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.
- The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
- The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|1
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
