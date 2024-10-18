Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:52 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

In the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Steven Stamkos to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos is yet to score through four games this season.

He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Stamkos has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

