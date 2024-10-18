Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

O’Reilly has no points on the power play.

O’Reilly averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.