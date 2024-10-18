Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:52 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Should you bet on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (nine shots).

Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

