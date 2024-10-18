Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?

Published 6:52 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Should you bet on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

  • Josi is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (nine shots).
  • Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

