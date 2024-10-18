Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:52 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Marchessault scored — and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes four shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 15 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

