Published 6:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?

For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • In two of four games this season, Forsberg has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (six shots).
  • Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages four shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

