Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19?
Published 6:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Red Wings?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- In two of four games this season, Forsberg has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (six shots).
- Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages four shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.