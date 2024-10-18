Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 6:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Forsberg has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (six shots).

Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages four shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

