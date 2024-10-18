Where to Watch Titans vs. Bills on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 20
Published 4:38 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
The Buffalo Bills (4-2) match up against the Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
You should head to TV in order to watch this matchup.
Oct 20, 2024: Titans vs. Bills Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, October 20, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|339 YDS / 3 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC
16 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|9 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD / 28.2 YPG
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|114 YDS / 1 TD / 22.8 YPG / 3.5 YPC
12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.2 REC YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|25 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|39 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|25 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|39 TKL / 3 TFL
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Bills Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1,160 YDS (62.8%) / 10 TD / 0 INT
178 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 29.7 RUSH YPG
|James Cook
|RB
|309 YDS / 4 TD / 61.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC
11 REC / 123 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.6 REC YPG
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|20 REC / 249 YDS / 2 TD / 49.8 YPG
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|24 REC / 250 YDS / 2 TD / 41.7 YPG
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|58 TKL / 3 TFL
|Damar Hamlin
|SAF
|38 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
|Gregory Rousseau
|DE
|17 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
|Cam Lewis
|DB
|35 TKL / 1 TFL
Bills Injuries
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats (2023): 32 ATT | 121 YDS | 1 TD
- Receiving Stats (2023): 12 TAR | 7 REC | 49 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Calf
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats: 46 ATT | 172 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats: 70 ATT | 309 YDS | 4 TDs
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 2 GP
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Pectoral
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 24 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD
- Injury: Oblique
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Foot
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 11 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Collarbone
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Receiving Stats: 31 TAR | 21 REC | 217 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 5 GP
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 2 GP
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 6 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Receiving Stats: 21 TAR | 20 REC | 249 YDS | 2 TDs
- Injury: Forearm
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD
- Injury: Hand
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Passing Stats: 156-for-98 | 1,160 YDS | 10 TDs | 0 INTs
- Rushing Stats: 35 ATT | 178 YDS | 3 TDs
Darrynton Evans | RB (Doubtful)
Mike Edwards | S (Questionable)
Ray Davis | RB (Questionable)
Mitch Trubisky | QB (Unspecified)
James Cook | RB (Unspecified)
Reggie Gilliam | FB (Unspecified)
Mack Hollins | WR (Unspecified)
Terrel Bernard | LB (Unspecified)
Austin Johnson | DT (Unspecified)
DaQuan Jones | DT (Unspecified)
Dalton Kincaid | TE (Unspecified)
Connor McGovern | OG (Unspecified)
Quintin Morris | TE (Unspecified)
Ed Oliver | DT (Unspecified)
Khalil Shakir | WR (Unspecified)
Taron Johnson | CB (Unspecified)
Josh Allen | QB (Unspecified)
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|Cardinals
|W 34-28
|CBS
|9/12/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-10
|Amazon Prime Video
|9/23/2024
|Jaguars
|W 47-10
|ESPN
|9/29/2024
|at Ravens
|L 35-10
|NBC
|10/6/2024
|at Texans
|L 23-20
|CBS
|10/14/2024
|at Jets
|W 23-20
|ESPN
|10/20/2024
|Titans
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Seahawks
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Dolphins
|–
|CBS
|11/10/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|11/17/2024
|Chiefs
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|49ers
|–
|NBC
|12/8/2024
|at Rams
|–
|FOX
|12/15/2024
|at Lions
|–
|CBS
|12/22/2024
|Patriots
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|Jets
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|at Patriots
|–
|–