Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 19
Published 4:41 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
Heading into their Saturday, October 19 game against the Detroit Red Wings (1-3) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 2:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (0-4) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Campbell
|G
|Out
|Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program
|Tim Gettinger
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeff Petry
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Tyler Motte
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+18) ranked 14th in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)
- With 275 goals (3.4 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the NHL’s ninth-best offense.
- Detroit allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Their +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-183)
|Red Wings (+153)
|6.5
