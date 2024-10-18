October 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Today’s NHL slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch October 19 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Tampa Bay Lightning @ Ottawa Senators 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Nashville Predators 2 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Florida Panthers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ New York Islanders 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET MSG Fubo Carolina Hurricanes @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Chicago Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.