MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 18
Published 12:32 am Friday, October 18, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.
Prior to today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 18
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (120) over the Dodgers (-140)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:08 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: TBA
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (100) over the Yankees (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: truTV
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-10, 4.86 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.5 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.