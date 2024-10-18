MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 18 Published 12:32 am Friday, October 18, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

Prior to today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 18

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -140

Mets -140 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120

Dodgers +120 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Dodgers 4

Mets 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (120) over the Dodgers (-140)

Mets (120) over the Dodgers (-140) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 5:08 PM ET

5:08 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: TBA

TBA Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -120

Guardians -120 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100

Yankees +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Yankees 4

Guardians 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (100) over the Yankees (-120)

Guardians (100) over the Yankees (-120) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: truTV

truTV Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-10, 4.86 ERA)

Gavin Williams (3-10, 4.86 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.5 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.