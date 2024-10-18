How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 18
Published 2:48 am Friday, October 18, 2024
On a Friday WNBA playoff schedule that features just one contest, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will take center stage.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
