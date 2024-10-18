How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 19
Published 12:51 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
If you’re looking for best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on, as we provide our picks and projections for this showdown.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Red Wings Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.3 goals)
- In 35 of 88 games last season, Nashville and its opponent combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
- Detroit’s games last season had over 6.5 goals 46 of 82 times.
- The teams combined to score 6.6 goals per game, 0.1 more than this one’s over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged 6.4 goals per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this one’s total.
- The Red Wings were ninth in the league in goals scored, compared to the 10th-ranked Predators.
- This game features the league’s 24th-ranked (Red Wings) and 13th-ranked (Predators) teams last season in terms of defense.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -172
- The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when favored on the moneyline last season (61.4%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite at -172 or shorter, Nashville went 11-3.
- The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.2% in this contest.
Red Wings Moneyline: +144
- Last season the Red Wings had 23 wins in the 54 games in which they were an underdog.
- Detroit was 6-13 as an underdog of +144 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The Red Wings have a 41.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Detroit 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Filip Forsberg, a leading offensive player last season for Nashville, registered 94 points on the season.
- Roman Josi tallied 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.
- Steven Stamkos contributed 81 points for Nashville in 79 games last season, netting a goal on 15.3% of his shots and recording 40 goals and 41 assists.
- Last season for Nashville, Juuse Saros (35-24-5) posted a 2.9 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .906.
Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Lucas Raymond was a top offensive contributor for his club last season with 72 points (0.9 per game). He scored 31 goals and 41 assists in 82 games (playing 17:45 per game).
- Dylan Larkin made a big impact for Detroit last season with 69 points, thanks to 33 goals and 36 assists.
- Alex DeBrincat scored 27 goals and contributed 40 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 67.
- Cam Talbot had a .913 save percentage (13th in the league) last season, giving up 130 goals (2.5 goals against average). He put up a 27-20-6 record between the pipes for Detroit.
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/12/2024
|Red Wings
|L 3-0
|Away
|-142
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|L 7-3
|Home
|-190
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|L 4-2
|Home
|+108
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Home
|-172
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|–
|Home
|–
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|–
|Home
|–
Red Wings’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/12/2024
|Predators
|W 3-0
|Home
|+120
|10/14/2024
|Rangers
|L 4-1
|Away
|+190
|10/17/2024
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Home
|+124
|10/19/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+144
|10/22/2024
|Islanders
|–
|Away
|–
|10/24/2024
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
|10/26/2024
|Sabres
|–
|Away
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.