How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 19

If you’re looking for best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on, as we provide our picks and projections for this showdown.

Predators vs. Red Wings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

In 35 of 88 games last season, Nashville and its opponent combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Detroit’s games last season had over 6.5 goals 46 of 82 times.

The teams combined to score 6.6 goals per game, 0.1 more than this one’s over/under.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 6.4 goals per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this one’s total.

The Red Wings were ninth in the league in goals scored, compared to the 10th-ranked Predators.

This game features the league’s 24th-ranked (Red Wings) and 13th-ranked (Predators) teams last season in terms of defense.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -172

The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when favored on the moneyline last season (61.4%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite at -172 or shorter, Nashville went 11-3.

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.2% in this contest.

Red Wings Moneyline: +144

Last season the Red Wings had 23 wins in the 54 games in which they were an underdog.

Detroit was 6-13 as an underdog of +144 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Red Wings have a 41.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Detroit 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg, a leading offensive player last season for Nashville, registered 94 points on the season.

Roman Josi tallied 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.

Steven Stamkos contributed 81 points for Nashville in 79 games last season, netting a goal on 15.3% of his shots and recording 40 goals and 41 assists.

Last season for Nashville, Juuse Saros (35-24-5) posted a 2.9 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .906.

Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)

Lucas Raymond was a top offensive contributor for his club last season with 72 points (0.9 per game). He scored 31 goals and 41 assists in 82 games (playing 17:45 per game).

Dylan Larkin made a big impact for Detroit last season with 69 points, thanks to 33 goals and 36 assists.

Alex DeBrincat scored 27 goals and contributed 40 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 67.

Cam Talbot had a .913 save percentage (13th in the league) last season, giving up 130 goals (2.5 goals against average). He put up a 27-20-6 record between the pipes for Detroit.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190 10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home -172 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home – 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away – 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home –

Red Wings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Predators W 3-0 Home +120 10/14/2024 Rangers L 4-1 Away +190 10/17/2024 Rangers L 5-2 Home +124 10/19/2024 Predators – Away +144 10/22/2024 Islanders – Away – 10/24/2024 Devils – Home – 10/26/2024 Sabres – Away –

Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

