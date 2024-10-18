How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 19

Published 12:51 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 19

If you’re looking for best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on, as we provide our picks and projections for this showdown.

Predators vs. Red Wings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

  • In 35 of 88 games last season, Nashville and its opponent combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
  • Detroit’s games last season had over 6.5 goals 46 of 82 times.
  • The teams combined to score 6.6 goals per game, 0.1 more than this one’s over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged 6.4 goals per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this one’s total.
  • The Red Wings were ninth in the league in goals scored, compared to the 10th-ranked Predators.
  • This game features the league’s 24th-ranked (Red Wings) and 13th-ranked (Predators) teams last season in terms of defense.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -172

  • The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when favored on the moneyline last season (61.4%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite at -172 or shorter, Nashville went 11-3.
  • The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.2% in this contest.

Red Wings Moneyline: +144

  • Last season the Red Wings had 23 wins in the 54 games in which they were an underdog.
  • Detroit was 6-13 as an underdog of +144 or longer on the moneyline last season.
  • The Red Wings have a 41.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Detroit 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Filip Forsberg, a leading offensive player last season for Nashville, registered 94 points on the season.
  • Roman Josi tallied 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.
  • Steven Stamkos contributed 81 points for Nashville in 79 games last season, netting a goal on 15.3% of his shots and recording 40 goals and 41 assists.
  • Last season for Nashville, Juuse Saros (35-24-5) posted a 2.9 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .906.

Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Lucas Raymond was a top offensive contributor for his club last season with 72 points (0.9 per game). He scored 31 goals and 41 assists in 82 games (playing 17:45 per game).
  • Dylan Larkin made a big impact for Detroit last season with 69 points, thanks to 33 goals and 36 assists.
  • Alex DeBrincat scored 27 goals and contributed 40 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 67.
  • Cam Talbot had a .913 save percentage (13th in the league) last season, giving up 130 goals (2.5 goals against average). He put up a 27-20-6 record between the pipes for Detroit.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142
10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190
10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108
10/19/2024 Red Wings Home -172
10/22/2024 Bruins Home
10/25/2024 Blackhawks Away
10/26/2024 Blue Jackets Home

Red Wings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/12/2024 Predators W 3-0 Home +120
10/14/2024 Rangers L 4-1 Away +190
10/17/2024 Rangers L 5-2 Home +124
10/19/2024 Predators Away +144
10/22/2024 Islanders Away
10/24/2024 Devils Home
10/26/2024 Sabres Away

Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

