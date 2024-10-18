Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bills Game – Week 7 Published 1:37 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Check out best bets for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (1-4) meet at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Titans vs. Bills Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Bills to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (12.4 to 9.5).

Looking at this matchup’s moneyline, the Bills’ implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Bills have won all three of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Buffalo has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

The Titans have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bills (-9.5)

Bills (-9.5) The Bills have covered the spread three times in six games with a set spread.

The Titans have covered the spread one time in five games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)

Over (41) Buffalo and Tennessee average 5.7 more points between them than the total of 41 for this game.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43 points per game, two more than the point total for this matchup.

Three of the Bills’ six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Two of the Titans’ five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

