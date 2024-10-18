Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bills Game – Week 7
Published 1:37 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
Check out best bets for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (1-4) meet at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Titans vs. Bills Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Bills to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (12.4 to 9.5).
- Looking at this matchup’s moneyline, the Bills’ implied win probability is 83.3%.
- The Bills have won all three of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.
- Buffalo has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.
- The Titans have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- Tennessee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.
Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Bills (-9.5)
- The Bills have covered the spread three times in six games with a set spread.
- The Titans have covered the spread one time in five games with a set spread.
Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- Buffalo and Tennessee average 5.7 more points between them than the total of 41 for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43 points per game, two more than the point total for this matchup.
- Three of the Bills’ six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- Two of the Titans’ five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.