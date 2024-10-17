Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

Marchessault scored in 29 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

In three games versus the Oilers last season, he took five shots, but did not score a goal.

On the power play, Marchessault produced eight goals and nine assists.

Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

The Oilers allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Oilers did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

