Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?
Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights
- Marchessault scored in 29 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.
- In three games versus the Oilers last season, he took five shots, but did not score a goal.
- On the power play, Marchessault produced eight goals and nine assists.
- Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Oilers allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Oilers did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
