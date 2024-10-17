Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

Nyquist scored in 22 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In three games against the Oilers last season, he did not score. He attempted nine shots in those games.

He posted five goals (plus 19 assists) on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage last season was 15%. He averaged 1.9 shots per game.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

