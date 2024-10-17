Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

Can we count on Filip Forsberg scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights

Forsberg scored in 36 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He attempted 17 shots in three games against the Oilers last season, and scored one goal.

On the power play, he scored 13 goals while picking up 19 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage last season was 13.8%. He averaged 4.2 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.