Titans vs. Bills Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 7 Published 7:39 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

Check out some same-game parlay options for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (1-4) square off at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Titans vs. Bills Game Info

Game day: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Titans vs. Bills Spread

Spread: Bills -8.5 (-115), Titans +8.5 (-105)

Bills -8.5 (-115), Titans +8.5 (-105) Computer Pick: Bills

Bills The Bills have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Titans vs. Bills Total

Total: 41.5 points (-102 to go over, -120 to go under)

41.5 points (-102 to go over, -120 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over The Bills have combined with their opponent and hit the over in 50% of their contests this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

Titans games this season have gone over the point total in two of five contests (40%).

The teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Combined, these teams allow 43 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup’s total.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -165, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +126

-165, +126 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop nets $52.10 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay nets $47.49 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Bills to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet pays out $49.46 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Bills to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop earns $45.05 on a $10 bet.

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.