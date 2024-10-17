Titans vs. Bills Player Props & Odds – Week 7

Published 9:46 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

One of the top QBs in football will be featured when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Keep reading for the best performers in this matchup between the Bills and the Titans, and what player prop bets to ponder.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Tyler Boyd 20.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
DeAndre Hopkins 44.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Calvin Ridley 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 16.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Will Levis 184.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Josh Allen 214.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

