Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 19

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide should come out on top in their matchup versus the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19, according to our computer model. If you’re wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we’ve got you covered below.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (-3) Under (57.5) Alabama 32, Tennessee 23

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Volunteers based on the moneyline is 44.1%.

The Volunteers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Two of the Volunteers’ five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for Tennessee this year is 1.1 points higher than this game’s over/under.

Alabama Betting Info (2024)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.5% in this matchup.

The Crimson Tide have three wins in six games against the spread this season.

Alabama has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Crimson Tide have played six games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 3.3 more than the average point total for Alabama games this season.

Volunteers vs. Crimson Tide 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 41.7 20.8 48.7 16.7 42 10 Tennessee 42.2 10.7 70 1.5 38 12.5

