MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 17
Published 12:32 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.
Here’s what you need to know in terms of the betting odds for today’s action in the MLB.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 17
New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees -105
- Total: 7 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-105) over the Yankees (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: truTV
- Game Time: 5:08 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +115
- Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (115) over the Dodgers (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
