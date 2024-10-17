MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 17 Published 12:32 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

Here’s what you need to know in terms of the betting odds for today’s action in the MLB.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 17

New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115

Guardians -115 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees -105

Yankees -105 Total: 7 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)

7 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Yankees 4

Guardians 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-105) over the Yankees (-115)

Guardians (-105) over the Yankees (-115) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: truTV

truTV Game Time: 5:08 PM ET

5:08 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -135

Mets -135 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +115

Dodgers +115 Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Dodgers 4

Mets 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (115) over the Dodgers (-135)

Mets (115) over the Dodgers (-135) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)

José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.