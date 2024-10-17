HCHS students busy preparing 2025 edition of school’s yearbook Published 7:13 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

By Ellie Shuler

Bear Tracks

Harlan County High School’s Yearbook Club is again working to complete this year’s yearbook. Holly Alred has been a yearbook advisor for 23 years and continues to work to maintain the Yearbook Club’s reputation and reach its goals year after year.

“The yearbook is not just any book, but a book that you can go to for memories that can’t be replaced by a phone in today’s society,” Alred said.

The yearbook club has many jobs, some that may go unnoticed. They are responsible for taking photographs, ensuring that everyone gets their picture in the yearbook, representing the variety of clubs that Harlan County High School offers, designing the pages, selling ads and

yearbooks to students, and designing the cover of the yearbooks with a professional artist from Josten’s Yearbook Company.

Yearbook Club staff can often be seen in the hallway, in classrooms, and at sporting events capturing the perfect pictures to complete the pages. Members can unanimously agree that while it is fun, just like any other club, it comes with its difficulties.

“I love editing the yearbook pages. When you put in all of the work and you’re seeing an outcome it is really enjoyable. The most difficult part is running out of inspiration and not knowing what to put on the page. There are so many different things that you can do on a page, but getting that idea into action is the toughest part,” said yearbook staff member Harlee Sergent.

“Being in yearbook will teach you hard work, patience, and how to work through stressful situations. My favorite part is capturing memories that students can look back on throughout their life,” said photographer Allie Kelly.

“Getting to capture memories that we can look back on when we’re grown is so rewarding and it makes everything worthwhile,” said finance advisor Lexie Moore.

Yearbooks are $65 this year. You can put a down payment down as low as $5 to reserve a yearbook, as they are selling fast. If you would like to purchase an ad in the yearbook, you can contact any yearbook staff or Alred. Ads must be purchased by Feb. 3.

So many students value the yearbook as an amazing keepsake. Alred and the yearbook staff make it all possible year after year.

This year’s editors are Mylee Cress, Kate Cornett and Ashton Evans. Members include Alonna Adkins, Robert Coots, Kate Cornett, Mylee Cress, Kaitlyn Daniels, Aliyah Deleon, Ashton Evans, Aviyah Halcomb, Haley Huff, Angelica Johnson, Allie Kelly, Amber Lawson, Wyatt Miles, Alexis Moore, Kylee Moyers, Jayde Parker, Kaylee Reese, Claire Sawyers, Harlee Sergent, Brianna Skidmore, Emily Witt and Jaidyn Woods.

(Ellie Shuler is a senior at Harlan County High School)