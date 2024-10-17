Breast cancer survivor credits early detection Published 8:46 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A breast cancer diagnosis can be devastating; however, it is possible to survive the disease. The earlier the diagnosis the better, and routine examinations and mammograms are an important tool in finding the disease early.

Harlan Countian Patty Brock is one of those who was diagnosed early and sought treatment quickly. She and her husband Brian Brock talked about their experience with breast cancer during a recent interview.

“I had been getting routine mammograms since the age of 40 like is recommended,” Patty Brock said. “In April of 2019, I felt something odd under my left arm…I went to my regular doctor, and she ordered a mammogram and ultrasound which I had done the next day…the ultrasound came back and showed a lymph node.”

She explained due to her family’s history with breast cancer, doctors investigated further.

“I went to a surgeon, and he said it was a lymph node and he wanted to repeat the ultrasound in three months. Three months went by, we did the ultrasound again, and I had three new lymph nodes, another in the left and one in the right.”

More ultrasounds were performed over the next year to keep a close eye on the condition. Her doctor then referred her to a surgeon in Middlesboro, who recommended an MRI due to the denseness of the tissue.

“He sent me to Hazard for an MRI, I had that done in November,” she said. “It came back a little suspicious, mainly lymph nodes. It was saying they were benign.”

The next months saw her going through frequent testing to make sure cancer was not present.

“Early in 2022, I ended up having to do other tests,,,and that delayed my breast exams,” she said. “In December of 2022 I picked back up with my MRIs. When I had that MRI, there were new findings in both breasts.”

Just months later, the test results moved from benign to recommending a biopsy.

“That was a huge hit to us,” Patty said. “In six months, I went from benign to recommending a biopsy on the right one. So, they recommended an MRI guided biopsy.”

After a biopsy in August of 2022, she received the news she had breast cancer. At the same time, Brian was receiving test results for his own health issue in the same facility in Hazard.

“Brian happened to have an appointment that day as well, he had gone over to get results from his doctor,” Patty said. “The radiologist came in, he started doing the ultrasound, and said ‘is your husband back yet.’ When he said that, I knew something was not right.”

Following further tests, Patty Brock found out she had cancer in both breasts.

“On September 1, 2023, I was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer,” she said. “Not only was it in both, each one had a different kind…the left one was invasive.”

Brian and Patty went to a cancer center in Lexington for treatment. Patty remembers the most difficult part of that process was waiting to see what sort of treatment would be required.

“They were wonderful,” Patty said. “We had a long meeting with them, and the meeting ended with the decision to do a bilateral mastectomy. So, I had a double mastectomy on Nov. 8, 2023.”

The diagnosis had an impact on both their lives.

“We first got the news on Sept. 1, our anniversary is Sept. 2,” Patty said. “We were planning to go to Barter Theater. We were leaving that night to go to Bristol because we were going to the Barter Theater on Sept. 2, for our anniversary. Brian said ‘do you want to cancel the trip?’ and I said no, we’re going to go and celebrate our anniversary.”

Brian had received good news about his medical tests.

“He got good news, and he felt guilty about that,” Patty said. “I said we’re going to celebrate your good news. We’re not going to let this impact the weekend.”

She said they decided to wait to tell their children who were going to school in Lexington at the time.

“I don’t think it really hit me until I was in the prep room at surgery, and I had put the gown on,” Patty said. “That’s when I had my breakdown. Everything hit then.”

Brian talked about his reaction when first hearing the diagnosis.

“The initial thoughts when hearing the C word, that hurt me really bad at that point,” Brian said. “I had a lot of guilt where my scare turned out good and then she got the news of cancer. I would rather it have been me instead of her.”

Brian pointed out his career in the medical field had taught him the earlier you catch breast cancer, the better the possible outcome.

“I knew immediately that we had caught it soon,” Brian said. “So, after getting over the shock, I felt good about what the outcome could be. I also had doctors and pathologists I was able to talk to who were able to give me information about how good the outcome could be. My current boss went through the same exact thing 10 years prior, and she was able to give me good advice as we went along as far as what to expect. That was very helpful, having that support group.”

Following the surgery, Patty began a series of regular checkups and follow-up appointments.

“They decided not to do chemo, because it was caught so early,” Patty explained. “Usually this kind (of cancer) is not caught this early, and because it was caught so early there was no added benefit of doing chemo, so now I’m on a pill.”

The medication she was placed on is a hormone pill, Anastrozole.

“I’ve been on it about 8 months,” she said. “After five years, they will reevaluate then how I need to continue taking it…I take one pill a day.”

Brian noted Patty’s was a rare case, and the cancer was caught very early on which made her treatment less difficult than it could have been otherwise.

“If there are any key points to take away, it’s early detection and advocating for yourself,” Patty said. “The doctor listening to you is huge.”

Brian mentioned Harlan ARH Hospital offers mammograms for $50 during the month of October.

“We really encourage people to take advantage of that,” Brian said.

Nearly a year after the surgery, Patty is doing well.

“On June 27, I had a bilateral reconstruction surgery, I’m doing well with that,” she said. “I don’t think it’s really hindered me from doing anything.”

Both Patty and Brian Brock emphasized that a supportive circle of people is important. Both also cited their faith as being a major part of what has helped them through the situation.

“I can say that our faith, having that basis there in place is really helpful,” Brian said. “One other thing I should say is a lot of people, myself included, we want to get on Google and search everything about what’s happening, and that can be very scary.”

He explained the worst-case scenario as tends to be found with an internet search is far from the outcome of every case.

“You have to be careful on the information you look at,” Brian said.

Patty added prayer has greatly helped her through the situation.

“Lots of prayer, and a support system,” Patty said. “We have a wonderful support system. Our children, they’re great. So are our friends, family and the people I work with, we have an amazing support system.”

Both stressed the importance of regular breast exams and yearly screenings.

“It could save your life,” Brian said.