Week 7 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Published 10:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 7 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Who is going to get into the end zone in Week 7? With 15 games on the slate, there are plenty of anytime TD prop bets available. In the column below, we hit on Brian Robinson Jr., who has the most favorable anytime TD odds (-165) this week, along with all of the other players you need to know about.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Top Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (-165)

  • Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 5
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Aaron Jones, Vikings (-150)

  • Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  • Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Ty Chandler, Vikings (-150)

  • Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Ty Chandler’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Justin Jefferson, Vikings (-130)

  • Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 4
  • Bet on Justin Jefferson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-125)

  • Week 7: Panthers vs. Commanders
  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  • Bet on Chuba Hubbard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

David Montgomery, Lions (-125)

  • Week 7: Lions vs. Vikings
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 6
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on David Montgomery’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Jayden Daniels, Commanders (-110)

  • Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 4
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Jayden Daniels’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Joe Mixon, Texans (-110)

  • Week 7: Texans vs. Packers
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  • Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-110)

  • Week 7: Packers vs. Texans
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Alvin Kamara, Saints (-105)

  • Week 7: Saints vs. Broncos
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
  • Rushing TDs: 6
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  • Bet on Alvin Kamara’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (+100)

  • Week 7: Jaguars vs. Patriots
  • Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Tank Bigsby’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Austin Ekeler, Commanders (+100)

  • Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Austin Ekeler’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (+100)

  • Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 3
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Jeremy McNichols’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Jordan Mason, 49ers (+105)

  • Week 7: 49ers vs. Chiefs
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 3
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Jordan Mason’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Isaac Guerendo, 49ers (+105)

  • Week 7: 49ers vs. Chiefs
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Isaac Guerendo’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any NFL matchup at FanDuel. Sign up today using our link.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Print Article

SportsPlus