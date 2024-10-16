Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 17 Published 10:47 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

As they get ready to play the Nashville Predators (0-3) on Thursday, October 17 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers (1-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Roby Jarventie LW Out Undisclosed Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Oilers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Oilers Season Insights (2023-24)

The Oilers’ 292 total goals (3.6 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the league last season.

Edmonton gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their +56 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators’ 266 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 10th in the league.

Nashville conceded 3.0 goals per game (248 in total), 13th in the league.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +18.

Oilers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-119) Predators (-101) 6.5

