Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 17
Published 10:47 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
As they get ready to play the Nashville Predators (0-3) on Thursday, October 17 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers (1-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Roby Jarventie
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Evander Kane
|LW
|Out
|Abdomen
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Oilers vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Oilers Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Oilers’ 292 total goals (3.6 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Edmonton gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Their +56 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Predators’ 266 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 10th in the league.
- Nashville conceded 3.0 goals per game (248 in total), 13th in the league.
- They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +18.
Oilers vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-119)
|Predators (-101)
|6.5
