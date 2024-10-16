October 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:33 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
The NHL slate today, which includes the Los Angeles Kings squaring off against the Toronto Maple Leafs, is not one to miss.
Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch October 16 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Buffalo Sabres @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Los Angeles Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ Colorado Avalanche
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Utah Hockey Club @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.