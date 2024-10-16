October 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:33 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The NHL slate today, which includes the Los Angeles Kings squaring off against the Toronto Maple Leafs, is not one to miss.

Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch October 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Buffalo Sabres @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET TNT Max Los Angeles Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Utah Hockey Club @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.