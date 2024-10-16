NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 1:27 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Looking for the best against-the-spread bet among all 15 NFL games in Week 7? Our choice, in terms of ATS, is Chiefs +1.5. But see below, because we have plenty more tips, and that could lead to parlay possibilities.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 7
Jump to Matchup:
KC-SF | NYJ-PIT | DEN-NO | HOU-GB | DET-MIN | PHI-NYG | SEA-ATL | LAC-ARI | MIA-IND | BAL-TB | NE-JAX | CIN-CLE | LV-LAR | CAR-WAS | TEN-BUF
Pick: Chiefs +1.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -1.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -1.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints +2.5 vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Broncos -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 17
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 6.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -2.5 vs. Lions
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 10.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Giants
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 6.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Falcons -3 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 13.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -3 vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -3
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream:
Pick: Colts -3.5 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 19.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 11.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Patriots +5.5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 0.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jaguars -5.5
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bengals -6.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 6.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -6.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Rams -6.5 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 9.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -6.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders -7.5 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 24.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -7.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -9 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 12.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -9
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.