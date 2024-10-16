Harlan County’s Casolari named as second-team all-state choice Published 8:37 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Bill Templeton

Sports Writer

Brayden Casolari added another “first” to his lengthy list of golf accomplishments last week, becoming the first Harlan County High School golfer to be named to an all-state team.

Casolari was named to the KHSAA all-state second team, while also garnering his third consecutive selection to the all-Region 10 team.

The talented Black Bears junior put the finishing touches on another stellar high school season with a 38th-place tie at the KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship earlier this week in Bowling Green, and still has three events remaining on his 2024 schedule.