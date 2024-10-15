Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?
Published 12:53 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Can we anticipate Steven Stamkos lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 29 of 79 games last season, Stamkos scored — and eight times he scored multiple goals.
- He did not score against the Kraken last season in two games (two shots).
- Stamkos tallied 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.
Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Kraken did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
