Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Can we anticipate Steven Stamkos lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 79 games last season, Stamkos scored — and eight times he scored multiple goals.

He did not score against the Kraken last season in two games (two shots).

Stamkos tallied 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Kraken did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

