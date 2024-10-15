Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

In 23 of 82 games last season, O’Reilly scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In three games against the Kraken last season, he did not score. He took four shots in those games.

O’Reilly recorded 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.

He posted a 14.4% shooting percentage, taking 2.2 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

