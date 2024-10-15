Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Will Roman Josi light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

Josi scored in 20 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He scored three goals versus the Kraken last season in three games (11 shots).

On the power play, Josi picked up nine goals and 24 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage last season was 8.6%. He averaged 3.3 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

