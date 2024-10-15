Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will face the Buffalo Bills, who have the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (210.7 yards conceded per game).

Should Levis be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Bills? Before making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Levis is 31st at his position, and 130th overall in the league, with 38.6 fantasy points (7.7 per game).

Levis has connected on 45 of 65 passes for 380 yards, throwing for three touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 32 yards on eight carries over his past three games. He has accumulated 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game) in that span.

In his best game of the season, Will Levis finished with 13.6 fantasy points — 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Levis picked up -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

