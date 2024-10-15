Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 82 games last season, Marchessault scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

In four games versus the Kraken last season, he scored three goals on 17 shots.

On the power play, Marchessault picked up eight goals and nine assists.

Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.