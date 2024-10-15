Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Gustav Nyquist going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

Nyquist scored in 22 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He scored one goal versus the Kraken last season in three games (four shots).

Nyquist posted five goals and 19 assists on the power play.

Nyquist averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15%.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

