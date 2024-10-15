Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Can we anticipate Filip Forsberg lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights

In 36 of 82 games last season, Forsberg scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

He attempted 13 shots in three games versus the Kraken last season, and scored one goal.

On the power play, Forsberg picked up 13 goals and 19 assists.

He took 4.2 shots per game, sinking 13.8% of them.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

