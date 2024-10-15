Vikings, Buccaneers, Week 7 NFL Power Rankings
Published 7:19 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Who are the top teams in the league going into Week 7 of the NFL schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 23-17 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Lions
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 51-27 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 26-13 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 34-13 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Texans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
5. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 47-9 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
6. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 30-23 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 32-13 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
8. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 38-20 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Seahawks
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
9. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 30-23 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
10. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 23-16 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream:
11. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 23-16 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Saints
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
12. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 41-21 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Packers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
13. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 20-16 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
14. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
15. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 51-27 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Broncos
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
16. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 36-24 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
17. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 35-16 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
18. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
19. New York Jets
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Steelers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
20. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 34-13 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Chargers
- Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream:
21. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 24-19 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
22. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 17-7 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
23. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 36-24 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
24. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 47-9 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
25. New York Giants
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 17-7 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Eagles
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
26. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
27. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 32-13 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
28. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 20-16 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 35-16 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
30. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 41-21 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Jaguars
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
31. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 38-20 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Commanders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
32. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 15-10 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.