Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Wideout Tyler Boyd faces a matchup versus the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Boyd worth starting? For a breakdown of his game against the Bills, we’ve got you covered.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 3.4

3.4 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Boyd is 95th at his position, and 265th overall in the league, with 12.7 fantasy points (2.5 per game).

Boyd has averaged 2.8 fantasy points (8.3 total) during his past three games. He has 83 yards receiving, on eight catches (nine targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers — Tyler Boyd finished with 3.3 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 33 yards.

In Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, Boyd posted a season-low 1.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 18 yards, on five targets.

Add Boyd to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!