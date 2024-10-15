Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Running back Tyjae Spears faces a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked run defense in the league (140.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Tennessee Titans play the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Spears be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Bills? Prior to making that decision, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Spears is 52nd at his position and 200th in the league in fantasy points, with 25 (five per game).

Spears has averaged 6.2 fantasy points (picking up 18.7 total) over his past three games. He has 23 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown, plus 54 receiving yards on six catches (six targets).

In his best game of the season — Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins — Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

Spears picked up 2.7 fantasy points — 6 carries, 27 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

