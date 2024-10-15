Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will be up against the 15th-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Burks’ game versus the Bills this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 1.4

1.4 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.3 1 1 13 0 Week 6 @Colts 2 1 1 10 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Burks is 131st at his position and 361st in the NFL in fantasy points, with 3.5 (0.7 per game).

Burks has picked up 32 yards receiving, on three catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 1.1 fantasy points (3.2 total) over his past three games.

Treylon Burks picked up 1.3 fantasy points — one catch, 13 yards — in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

