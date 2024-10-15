Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Running back Tony Pollard is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL (140.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pollard’s game against the Bills this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy numbers.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 60.1 fantasy points (12 per game) in 2024, Pollard is ranked 61st overall in the NFL and 20th at his position.

Looking at his past three games, Pollard has averaged 11.5 fantasy points (34.5 total). He has rushed for 195 yards on 45 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 30 yards receiving on eight catches (nine targets).

In his best game of the season — Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins — Tony Pollard finished with 16.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD.

Pollard picked up 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

