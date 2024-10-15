Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus last season was +6, in 19:45 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 44 different games.

On the power play, O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists.

O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.

He put up a point in 44 games last season, with 19 multiple-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 3 69 Points 0 26 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

