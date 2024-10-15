Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus last season was +6, in 19:45 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 44 different games.
- On the power play, O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists.
- O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
- He put up a point in 44 games last season, with 19 multiple-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.
- The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|3
|69
|Points
|0
|26
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|0
