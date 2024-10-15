Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 82 games last season, Josi averaged 24:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +12.
- Josi had at least one point in 55 games last season, and 85 points in total.
- He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.
- He took 3.3 shots per game, scoring on 8.6% of them.
- He recorded a point in 55 games last season, with 21 multiple-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- It had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.
- The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|3
|85
|Points
|3
|23
|Goals
|3
|62
|Assists
|0
