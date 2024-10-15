Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Josi averaged 24:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +12.

Josi had at least one point in 55 games last season, and 85 points in total.

He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.

He took 3.3 shots per game, scoring on 8.6% of them.

He recorded a point in 55 games last season, with 21 multiple-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

It had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 3 85 Points 3 23 Goals 3 62 Assists 0

