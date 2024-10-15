Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - October 15

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Josi averaged 24:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +12.
  • Josi had at least one point in 55 games last season, and 85 points in total.
  • He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.
  • He took 3.3 shots per game, scoring on 8.6% of them.
  • He recorded a point in 55 games last season, with 21 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • It had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.
  • The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 3
85 Points 3
23 Goals 3
62 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Discover the Best Week 7 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Discover the Best Week 7 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - October 15

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - October 15

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - October 15

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Print Article

SportsPlus