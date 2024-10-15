MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 15
Published 6:33 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.
Here is the betting info to break down prior to today’s MLB action.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 15
Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +145
- Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-175) over the Guardians (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: truTV
- Game Time: 7:38 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)
