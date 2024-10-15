MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 15 Published 6:33 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Here is the betting info to break down prior to today’s MLB action.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 15

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175

Yankees -175 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +145

Guardians +145 Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Guardians 4

Yankees 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-175) over the Guardians (+145)

Yankees (-175) over the Guardians (+145) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: truTV

truTV Game Time: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

