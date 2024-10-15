How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 15

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: truTV

truTV When: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

