HCHS, Middlesboro each suffer 8-0 losses in regional semifinals Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Bill Templeton

Sports Writer

The 2024 high school boys soccer season came to an end Monday night in the 13th Region Tournament for the Harlan County Black Bears and Middlesboro Yellow Jackets.

On the heels of winning its fourth consecutive 50th District championship last week at the James A. Cawood field, Harlan County dropped an 8-0 decision to host North Laurel. Likewise, Middlesboro failed to score a goal in an 8-0 shutout loss to Oneida Baptist Institute.

After splitting a pair of regular season games, North Laurel (10-4-2) and OBI (16-4) vie for the Region 13 championship tonight at 6:00.

In the loss to North Laurel, Harlan County was unable to muster a single legitimate scoring opportunity against a skilled and disciplined defensive unit.