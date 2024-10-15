Harlan County teams sweep both Howard Invitational, area titles Published 11:01 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Harlan County cross country team had great success while hosting the Bob Howard Memorial Invitational on Saturday. The varsity girls and varsity boys won with 19 and 20 points, respectively.

“I’m really proud of both of these teams. One of the things we’ve discussed since Morgan County was matching that intensity today. I thought we did a great job of that when you consider that these groups ran comparable times today (from Morgan) on a much tougher course,” Harlan County cross country coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “We talked all week about the fact that if you’re fast (and focused), you’ll run fast on any course. You don’t have to go out and pick a fast course to run a fast time. If you’re fast, you’re fast…and I think they proved that today. I’m proud of them all. They took that to heart and really showed up today. It’s another great step in the right direction at the right time.”

Peyton Lunsford won the girls race with a time of 20:40.00 to lead Harlan County. She was immediately followed by Gracie Roberts (20:51.00). Lauren Lewis (21:40.31) finished fourth, immediately followed by Kiera Roberts (22:01.00). Preslee Hensley was seventh with a time of 22:27.00. Aliyah Deleon placed 11th with a time of 24:05.55. Suzy Mumford (19th) finished with a time of 26:10.00. Madison Daniels (32:11.12) and Riley Witt (36:24.50) were 26th and 31st, respectively.