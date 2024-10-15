Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus last season was +16, in 18:54 per game on the ice.

Forsberg accumulated at least one point in 55 games last season, and 94 points in total.

He had 13 goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.

Forsberg averaged 4.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

In 82 games played last season, he put up 94 points, with 29 multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

Its -18 goal differential was 23rd in the league.

The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 3 94 Points 3 48 Goals 1 46 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.