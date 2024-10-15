Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus last season was +16, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg accumulated at least one point in 55 games last season, and 94 points in total.
  • He had 13 goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.
  • Forsberg averaged 4.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
  • In 82 games played last season, he put up 94 points, with 29 multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
  • Its -18 goal differential was 23rd in the league.
  • The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 3
94 Points 3
48 Goals 1
46 Assists 2

