Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus last season was +16, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg accumulated at least one point in 55 games last season, and 94 points in total.
- He had 13 goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.
- Forsberg averaged 4.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
- In 82 games played last season, he put up 94 points, with 29 multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- Its -18 goal differential was 23rd in the league.
- The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|3
|94
|Points
|3
|48
|Goals
|1
|46
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.