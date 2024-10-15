Drug roundup nets 12

Published 9:58 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Joe Asher

A dozen individuals are facing drug trafficking charges following a drug roundup conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies on Oct. 10.
According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Loyall City Police Department and Evarts City Police Department arrested 12 individuals on drug trafficking charges in a roundup on Oct. 10. The following individuals were arrested in the roundup;
• James Starrett, of Lejunior, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• Tyler Osborne, of Verda, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance;
• Dakota Furgerson, of Ages, was charged with for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• Tiffany Blevins, of Verda, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• Courtney Gooden, of Kenvir, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• James Johnson, of Kenvir, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• James Lawson, of Wallins, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• Charles Howard, of Wallins, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• Shirley Lundy, of Harlan, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• Linda Honeycutt, of Wallins, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• Heather Hobbs, of Wallins. was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
• William Lucas, of Wallins, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance.
In other police activity, a Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including drug trafficking after allegedly riding a bicycle while impaired on a roadway in the Loyall community.
Austin Barga, 20, of Dayhoit, was arrested on Oct. 7, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical.
According to a press release, Carmical was on patrol in Loyall when he observed Barga on a bicycle on the roadway. Investigation determined Barga was impaired and had an active warrant. A search incident to arrest located a large amount of methamphetamine.
Barga was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. He was additionally served with a warrant for contempt of court. Barga was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

