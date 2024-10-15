Discover the Best Week 7 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 6:37 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

The outings in a Week 7 NFL lineup sure to please include the Detroit Lions taking on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Keep reading and you’ll discover NFL player prop bets for each and every matchup on this week’s slate — NFL prop bets are one of the most fun ways to get in on the action.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Broncos at Saints

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Alvin Kamara Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 33.5 REC YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)
  • Bo Nix Props: 187.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 24.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

Patriots at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: London, England

Bengals at Browns

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Texans at Packers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Jordan Love Props: 257.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • C.J. Stroud Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 10.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

Eagles at Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Seahawks at Falcons

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Lions at Vikings

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Titans at Bills

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York

Dolphins at Colts

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Raiders at Rams

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Panthers at Commanders

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Chiefs at 49ers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Santa Clara, California

Jets at Steelers

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ravens at Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
  • Location: Tampa, Florida

Chargers at Cardinals

  • Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona

